瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Roche's Avastin receives EU approval for ovarian cancer

ZURICH Oct 31 Roche Holding AG : * Media release: Roche medicine avastin receives EU approval for thetreatment

of women with recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer

