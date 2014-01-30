BRIEF-Roche indicated 1 pct lower after FY earns

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * Shares indicated down 1 percent after full-year earnings, dividend hike
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) through a rights offering to catch up to European rivals on capital, ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss banking unit.
* Merger successfully completed: Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery Holding combined their businesses to create Kuros Biosciences, a future leader in tissue repair and regeneration