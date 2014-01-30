版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Roche indicated 1 pct lower after FY earns

ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * Shares indicated down 1 percent after full-year earnings, dividend hike
