版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Roche opens down 1.7 percent after FY earns

ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * Shares open 1.7 percent lower after FY earns miss profit views
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐