版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 5日 星期三 16:25 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says will appeal Italian anti-trust verdict

ZURICH, March 5 Roche Holding AG : * Says anti-trust charges by Italian watchdog are unfounded, will appeal the

verdict * Says no agreement between itself and Novartis that restricts competition
