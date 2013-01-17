版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says new Tamiflu supply will meet US demand for this flu season

Jan 17 Roche Holding AG : * Says FDA will allow company to release its own reserve stocks of tamiflu flu

treatment * Says company should now have sufficient tamiflu to meet demand for this flu

season * Says reserve supply has different packaging from tamiflu currently available

in U.S. * Says medicine in reserve stock is same as tamiflu now being distributed in

U.S.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐