Roche's DNA test to track CMV infection gets FDA nod

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
July 5 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a first-of-its-kind DNA test by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG to help physicians track progress in treating organ transplant patients for a common virus.
Roche's COBAS AmpliPrep/COBAS TaqMan CMV Test is designed for use on solid organ transplant patients undergoing cytomegalovirus (CMV) antiviral therapy.
CMV is a common virus that can cause pneumonia and colitis in patients with weak immune systems, such as organ transplant patients.
There were 28,538 solid organ transplants in the United States in 2011, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
Clinicians can measure the effectiveness of their treatment by using Roche's device and perform tests to track changes in the viral load of patients on anti-CMV therapy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The approval was based on clinical data that showed the test's accuracy in measuring viral load and its ability to accurately measure variations in the amount of CMV virus.
The test, manufactured by Roche Molecular Systems, may not be used to diagnose CMV infection, the regulator added.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.