UPDATE 1-Roche's Zelboraf gets EU nod for skin cancer drug

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
ZURICH Feb 20 Roche said on Monday the European Union approved Zelboraf, which represents a new treatment option for patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer.
The go-ahead, expected by investors after Roche flagged it as recently as December, follows one in the United States last August.
The new drug is given as a twice-daily pill and is designed to be used alongside a companion diagnostic test, also from Roche, that identifies which patients have a specific genetic mutation that means they will benefit from the treatment.
The gene sequencing technology, which Roche is targeting with a bid for San Diego-based Illumina, is central to medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how patients will respond to a drug.
Coupled with strong study results from experimental breast cancer treatment pertuzumab, Zelboraf underscores Roche's commitment to targeted medicines.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.