BRIEF-Roche CEO expects biosimilar competition from 2015

ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says expects biosimilars for rituxan in 2016 and herceptin in 2015 * CEO says net debt to assets ratio is back within target range, at 11 percent * CEO says will continue to look out for bolt on buys, would not want to give a

specific range
