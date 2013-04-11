版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Roche CEO doesn't expect strong Q1 Tamiflu sales to continue

April 11 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says doesn't expect strong Q1 Tamiflu sales to continue, already tapering

off * CEO says no change in M&A strategy, looking for bolt-on deals in products and

technologies
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐