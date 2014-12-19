版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 16:04 BJT

BRIEF-Roche shares down 3 percent after disappointing study results

Dec 19 Roche Holding Ag

* Shares open down 3 percent after disappointing study results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Silke Koltrowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐