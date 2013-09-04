版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 4日

Medical device co C. R. Bard to buy peer Rochester Medical for $262 mln

Sept 4 Medical device company C. R. Bard Inc said it will buy urology products maker Rochester Medical Inc for about $262 million to boost its presence in the urology homecare market.

Bard will pay $20 per Rochester Medical share, representing a hefty 45 percent premium to the stock's last close.
