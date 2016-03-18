Foodpanda buys Delivery.com's HK business, consolidating territories

| FRANKFURT, March 18
FRANKFURT, March 18 Online takeaway delivery
firm Foodpanda is acquiring the Hong Kong assets of U.S.-based
Delivery.com as it consolidates its position in key markets
while shedding assets elsewhere.
Founded in 2012, Berlin-based Foodpanda expanded rapidly
worldwide through nine acquisitions fuelled by $310 million in
capital it raised in six tranches, as online takeaway food
startups enjoyed a frenzy of funding.
Foodpanda, which is 49 percent owned by German emerging
market e-commerce investor Rocket Internet, was active
in up to 40 markets a year ago but has pared this back to focus
on 24 markets in Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.
It split off its 10-country Africa business and last month
sold its Latin American operations to UK rival Just-Eat.
The merger of Foodpanda with Delivery.com, which focused
from the start on takeaway food delivery for office workers,
promises to beef up Foodpanda's corporate business.
"Foodpanda and delivery.com Hong Kong were the first two
entrants in this market and working together we will continue to
solidify a position of leadership," Didier Bensadoun, president
of Delivery.com Hong Kong, said in a statement on Friday.
The move shows that online food delivery is moving into a
phase of consolidation and cost control amid a wider retreat in
venture backing after a wave of costly, pell-mell acquisitions.
Foodpanda entered the teeming Hong Kong takeaway market in
2014, around the same time Delivery.com arrived. It subsequently
bought up other local delivery startups Koziness and Dial a
Dinner.
No financial terms of these deals were disclosed by
Foodpanda, whose last funding round of $100 million was led by
Goldman Sachs in May of last year.
The Hong Kong sale lets New York-based Delivery.com refocus
on its home market, where it is active in dozens of U.S. cities.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Tom Brown)