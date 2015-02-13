UPDATE 2-Rocket Internet raises fresh capital after food spending spree

(adds CEO comments, investor reaction, context throughout)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Germany's Rocket Internet
went to investors with a capital hike just four months
after its stock flotation, asking for fresh funds following a 1
billion euro spending spree that targets online food takeaway
businesses as the next big thing.
The Berlin-based company, Europe's biggest Internet player
thanks to its stakes in more than 100 start-ups ranging from
fashion to finance, raised 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in
its October IPO. It added a further 588 million euros on Friday
that it said would allow it to continue to look around.
So far Rocket has ploughed the bulk of the money it has
raised into investments in online takeaway food and grocery
delivery start-ups that it says has created the largest takeout
food delivery network outside China.
Shares of the volatile stock fell 10 percent then trimmed
that to close down just 2.5 percent, as many investors looked
past the dilutive effect of increasing its share base by 7.8
percent. The stock remains 23 percent above its opening initial
public offering price.
"It makes perfect sense to be opportunistic and raise more
capital," said Union Investment fund manager Michael Muders, an
IPO investor who still holds the stock. "They are becoming the
biggest gorilla in the room" in many markets.
The plunge into food delivery was only a small part of the
story Rocket sold investors in its IPO prospectus, which
described a general-purpose e-commerce strategy with many lines
of business, using cash to turn a string of minority stakes into
majority ones.
But its Chief Executive Oliver Samwer says he has cracked
the code of takeaway delivery with a strategy that now targets 5
million neighborhoods in more than 64 countries, using central
technology functions run from its Berlin headquarters.
He argues Rocket can win over consumers and local
restaurants to a vastly superior online food takeaway approach,
displacing a tired old market that relies on random menu drops,
time-consuming phone orders and error-prone food deliveries.
"I feel like the year 1998 again, (when) we hit the
jackpot," Samwer told an investor meeting last week, where he
revealed Rocket's push into what he called a vast and
potentially highly profitable food delivery business that can
generate consistent 40 percent operating margins.
1998 was the watershed year of the dot-com era and the year
before Samwer and his two brothers founded, then quickly sold,
German online auction firm Alando.de to eBay for $43 million.
GLOBE-HOPPING
Since then, the Samwer Brothers have built and sold German
versions of eBay, Facebook, Groupon and
others. They describe Rocket as an Amazon or Alibaba
for the rest of the world.
While rivals dominate in the United States, Europe and
China, Rocket is staking out the rest of the world, targeting
emerging markets across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle
East and Eastern Europe, a globe-hopping strategy that Samwer
compares to international telecoms giant Vodafone.
This dot-com revival story makes Rocket prized by its mostly
institutional shareholder base as a high-growth play on Web and
emerging market trends, despite risks. Many see it as a
launchpad for future stock market listings of everything from
online fashion to home furnishings to personal finance firms.
But disbelievers question an emerging markets strategy that
puts Rocket in highly unpredictable places, backing companies
with short track records and small initial revenues that make
valuing the parent company tricky.
Sarah Simon, an analyst with brokerage Berenberg, one of
Rocket's IPO underwriters, warned in a November research report
that the company's cash-hungry spending ways could eventually
limit its ability to take bigger stakes in future investments.
Despite these risks, she said that Rocket has had a low
failure rate, achieving a return of 39 times on cash invested.
Samwer told investors Rocket's latest moves propel it into
"the biggest market you can be in ... the emerging frontier of
e-commerce: food and groceries."
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Simon Jessop in
London; Editing by Sophie Walker)