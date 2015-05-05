Rocket Internet posts 31 pct rise in portfolio value since IPO

| WALLDORF, Germany
WALLDORF, Germany May 5 German e-commerce
company Rocket Internet on Tuesday reported that the
loan portfolio value of its investments has risen by 2.0 billion
euros ($2.23 billion) since its initial public offering last
October due in part to its push into online takeaway delivery.
Europe's biggest Internet company said full year 2014 sales
of 104.0 million euros ($115.7 million) compared to 72.5 million
euros in 2013.
It reported a net loss of 20.2 million euros compared with a
profit of 174.2 million in 2013, when results were boosted by
the sale of now independent online retailer Zalando.
The Berlin-based company, which holds mostly minority stakes
in more than 100 start-ups it has funded since it was founded in
2007, only reports revenue from investments from which it holds
a majority stake under German accounting rules.
In its IPO prospectus, the Berlin-based company reported a
loan portfolio value (LPV) of 4.47 billion euros for its top 11
companies, which it describes as "proven winners."
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)