UPDATE 3-Rocket Internet's sales growth slows as seeks to stem losses

* Start-up losses down 23 pct on average
* Revenues up 34 pct to 532 mln euros
* CEO says IPOs very unlikely this year
* Linio, Jumia revenues fall
* Shares down 5 pct
(Adds comments from call, investor, analyst)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 31 Shares in German ecommerce
investor Rocket Internet slid on Tuesday after it
reported that revenue growth slowed sharply in the first quarter
at most of its top start-ups as it took steps to try to reduce
their losses.
Founded in 2007, Rocket has spent heavily on marketing and
logistics to build up dozens of businesses ranging from online
fashion to food delivery to try to replicate the success of
Amazon and Alibaba in emerging markets.
However, the firm has shifted its focus towards improving
profitability this year, even at the expense of slower revenue
growth, after investors have expressed concerns that its main
start-ups are overvalued and are making unsustainable losses.
Rocket has pledged that the 1 billion euros ($1.12
billion)it burnt through in 2015 will mark a peak for losses and
promises to make three start-ups profitable by the end of 2017.
On Tuesday it reported progress towards that goal as the
quarterly absolute loss at its main start-ups fell 23 percent on
the previous year to 140 million euros.
However, revenue growth slowed as it reined in its marketing
spend to limit losses and was also hurt by a fall in emerging
market currencies. Sales were up 34 percent at 532 million
euros, but down from the 217 percent growth rate of a year ago.
"Every attempt to deliver significant business operating
leverage is not coming through without significant growth
degradation," said Neil Campling, head of technology research at
Northern Trust Securities, who rates the stock a "sell".
"These businesses don't offer scale, competitive
differentiation or high barriers to entry," he said.
Rocket's shares were down 5.2 percent by 1034 GMT, valuing
the firm at 3.7 billion euros, well shy of the 5.3 billion euros
valuation Rocket put on its portfolio at April 30.
The stock is down 25 percent this year after major investor
Kinnevik slashed the valuation for its fashion sites
by two thirds in April, prompting questions about the worth of
the other start-ups.
On Tuesday Rocket highlighted improvements towards
profitability at Middle East fashion site Namshi and furniture
site Westwing, but admitted that losses widened at ingredients
delivery firm HelloFresh - its biggest investment - due to
spending on marketing and warehouses.
It did not give figures for losses at its second-biggest
holding Delivery Hero, although sales rose 91 percent.
Chief Executive Oliver Samwer told a conference call for
analysts that HelloFresh should narrow its losses this year and
has enough cash to get it through to breakeven point.
He added that HelloFresh, which pulled plans for an initial
public offering at the last minute last year, was still a
candidate for a possible flotation, but said listing any of its
start-ups was very unlikely this year.
Revenue dropped 37 percent at African general merchandise
retailer Jumia and 51 percent at Latin American site Linio, hit
by weak currencies as well as a shift from selling their own
inventory to becoming commission-based marketplaces.
While still upbeat on Jumia, Samwer said Rocket's investment
in Linio was limited and it was considering a possible sale.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)