BRIEF-Rockgate says CEO Ron Hochstein and CFO David Cates appointed as officers of co

Nov 22 Rockgate Capital Corp : * Announces new director and officer appointments * Ron Hochstein (president and CEO) and david cates (chief financial officer)

appointed as officers of co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
