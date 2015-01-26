CORRECTED-BRIEF-MWV and RockTenn agree to combination creating $16 billion global packaging leader

(Corrects company name in headline to 'MWV' from 'MMV')
Jan 26 Rock-Tenn Co :
* Mwv and rocktenn agree to combination creating a $16 billion
global packaging leader
* Says transaction with a combined equity value of $16 billion
* Says previously announced tax-free spin-off of mwv specialty
chemicals to be completed post-closing
* Combined company will maintain its principal executive
offices in Richmond, va., and will have operating offices in
Norcross, ga
* Says mwv's financial advisers were bofa Merrill Lynch and
Goldman, Sachs & co
* Says mwv stockholders will receive 0.78 shares of newco for
each share of mwv held
* Sees total annual synergies of $300 million to be achieved
over three years
* Says wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz acted as mwv's legal
counsel
* Says the resulting ownership of newco will be approximately
50.1% by mwv shareholders and 49.9% by rocktenn shareholders
* Says blackstone advisory partners l.p. served as financial
adviser to rocktenn
* Says mwv's financial advisers were bofa Merrill Lynch and
Goldman, Sachs & co on deal
* Steven Voorhees to serve as CEO and president of combined
company, john luke will become non-executive chairman of the
board of directors
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage