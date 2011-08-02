UPDATE 1-RockTenn Q3 results beat

* Q3 adj EPS $1.29 vs $1.20

Aug 2 Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher sales of its corrugated and consumer packaging products due to its acquisition of Smurfit-Stone Container Corp .

In January, Rock-Tenn said it had agreed to buy bigger rival Smurfit-Stone Container in a cash-and-stock deal, seven months after Smurfit emerged from bankruptcy.

For the third quarter, the company posted a loss of $30.2 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with net income of $44.5 million, or $1.14 a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with companies such as Packaging Corp of America and Cascades Inc , earned $1.29 per share.

Revenue rose 79 percent to $1.38 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.20 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

