RockTenn profit misses estimates as costs rise

July 24 Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations, hurt by higher costs and supply-chain disruptions.

"Our corrugated segment performance reflected approximately $10 million in expense from higher than expected costs, lost production and supply chain disruption associated primarily with major capital projects at our Hodge, Louisiana mill," CEO James Rubright said.

The segment accounts for 67 percent of RockTenn's total sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter rose about 58 percent from a year earlier.

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $58.2 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $30.1 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 95 cents per share, below analysts' expectations of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales jumped 67 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.31 billion.

The Norcross, Georgia-based company's shares closed at $59.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.