UPDATE 1-Rockwell Automation revenue drops on strong dollar

(Adds details about results, company background, share close))
July 29 Rockwell Automation Inc, which
makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly,
reported a 4.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a
strong dollar and slowing industrial production growth.
Rockwell, which gets about 48 percent of its annual revenue
from outside the United States, tightened its 2015 adjusted
earnings forecast to $6.55-$6.70 per share, from $6.50-6.80.
The company maintained its revenue forecast of $6.4 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of
$6.63 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rockwell's revenue has taken a hit as oil and gas companies
continue to cut spending due to declining oil prices. The
company gets about 12 percent of its annual revenue from the oil
and gas sector.
Brent crude futures have fallen about 7 percent this
year. They hit a six-month low on Tuesday after Monday's Chinese
stock market crash bred worries the world's biggest energy
consumer may cut back demand, leading to a global supply glut.
Rockwell's net income rose 3.2 percent to $206.1 million, or
$1.52 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.59 per share.
Revenue fell to $1.58 billion from $1.65 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.54 per
share, on revenue $1.58 billion.
The company's shares closed at $119.23 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The stock had risen about 7 percent this
year, outperforming the 1.7 percent rise in the S&P 500 index
.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)