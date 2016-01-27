Rockwell Automation profit falls 13.4 pct

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 13.4 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by slowing industrial demand in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214.2 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.49 per share.
Sales fell 9.4 percent to $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: