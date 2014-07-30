UPDATE 1-Rockwell Automation's profit hit by lower sales outside U.S.

* 3rd-quarter adj profit, sales miss estimates

* Cuts top end of 2014 profit forecast

* Sales fall outside US, EMEA

* Sales fall in company's largest business

* Shares down 5 percent premarket (Adds details, background, shares)

July 30 Rockwell Automation Inc, whose automated systems help factories run smoothly, reported a steeper-than-expected fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales outside the United States and in its largest business.

The company's shares fell about 5 percent to $114.32 in premarket trading on Wednesday after Rockwell also cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast.

Rockwell narrowed its 2014 adjusted earnings forecast to $6.10-$6.25 per share from $6.00-$6.35. It also narrowed its organic sales growth forecast to 4-6 percent, from 3-6 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell gets about half its revenue from outside the United States and has been affected by the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The company's revenue from Latin America and Canada fell 7.1 and 14 percent, respectively, in the third quarter ended June 30, weighed down by subdued economic activity and weak spending in Brazil and Canada. Sales from Asia Pacific fell 1.2 percent.

Revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa rose 5.6 percent, and, along with a 5 percent rise in revenue from its largest market, the United States, helped Rockwell's total revenue rise 1.56 percent to $1.65 billion in the quarter.

Lower sales and margins at Rockwell's control products business - which makes motor starters, push buttons, condition sensors, and accounts for more than half of total sales - weighed on the company's profitability.

Rockwell's net income fell 2 percent to $199.7 million, or $1.43 per share, also pulled down by a higher effective tax rate. Excluding items, Rockwell earned $1.49 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.56 per share, on revenue $1.68 billion.

Up to Tuesday's close, Rockwell's stock has risen about 1.5 percent this year, compared with a 6.6 percent rise in the S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)