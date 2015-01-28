Rockwell Automation profit rises 8 pct as cost of sales falls

Jan 28 Rockwell Automation Inc, which
makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly,
reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher
sales of motion control and industrial safety products, and
lower cost of sales.
Net income from continuing operation rose to $214.2 million,
or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$198.1 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.64 per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.57 billion. Cost of sales fell
4.4 percent to $886.9 million.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)