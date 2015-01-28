版本:
Rockwell Automation profit rises 8 pct as cost of sales falls

Jan 28 Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of motion control and industrial safety products, and lower cost of sales.

Net income from continuing operation rose to $214.2 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $198.1 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.64 per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.57 billion. Cost of sales fell 4.4 percent to $886.9 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
