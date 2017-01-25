Rockwell Automation revenue rises 4.5 pct

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported on Wednesday a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by stabilizing demand in industries including oil and gas.
The company's net income rose to $214.7 million, or $1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell earned $1.75 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.49 billion from $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares