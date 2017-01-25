版本:
Rockwell Automation revenue rises 4.5 pct

Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported on Wednesday a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by stabilizing demand in industries including oil and gas.

The company's net income rose to $214.7 million, or $1.65 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $185.5 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell earned $1.75 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.49 billion from $1.43 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
