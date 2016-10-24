版本:
Rockwell sees widebody sales content tripling with B/E Aero deal

NEW YORK Oct 24 Aircraft electronics supplier Rockwell Collins said on Monday its acquisition of B/E Aerospace Inc will triple its product content on new-generation widebody jetliners such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

"And it will nearly double our position in the narrowbodies," Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Ediitng by W Simon)
