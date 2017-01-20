版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 20:33 BJT

Rockwell Collins profit up, but acquisition costs weigh

SEATTLE Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.

Including the acquisition, which Rockwell said would close in the spring, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.10 in the latest quarter, compared with $1.14 a share that analysts on average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding acquisition costs, the company earned $1.20 a share, up 17 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐