CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Rockwell Collins raises fiscal-year revenue forecast

(Corrects first and fourth paragraphs to say that $5.44 a share is an analysts' earnings estimate, not company's prior forecast)

April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc raised its fiscal-year revenue forecast but gave a lower-than-expected profit outlook as it incorporated the acquisition of aircraft interiors maker B/E Aerospace into its results.

Rockwell said it expected revenue of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion for the year ending on Sept. 30 to reflect B/E Aerospace's results. It had previously forecast $5.3 billion to $5.4 billion.

The company completed the B/E Aerospace acquisition last week and said on Friday that the business would operate as a new segment within Rockwell Collins.

Rockwell gave a profit forecast of $4.50 to $4.70 a share, reflecting the B/E acquisition. That compares with the analysts' consensus estimate of $5.44, according to Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard. The company said operating margins would fall one or two percentage points from the prior forecast of 21 percent.

The adjustments were in line with analysts' expectations. Stallard said he had anticipated about 90 cents of dilution to per-share earnings this year from the deal and that Rockwell Collins' forecast "is pretty close to this at 80 cents to 85 cents."

Rockwell shares were up about 0.6 percent at $100.18 in light premarket trading.

The company benefited from higher sales at its government systems and information management services units. But sales at its commercial systems unit fell 2.8 percent due to lower business jet production.

Net income fell to $168 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended on March 31 from $171 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $1.34 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Von Ahn)