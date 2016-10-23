UPDATE 3-Rockwell broadens its reach with $6.4 bln purchase of B/E Aerospace

(Adds comments from CEOS of both companies, earnings)
By Alwyn Scott
Oct 23 After two years of looking to expand,
aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc has struck
a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc
for $62 a share in cash and stock, the companies said on Sunday.
The acquisition, valued at $6.4 billion plus the assumption
of $1.9 billion in debt, expands the range of products Rockwell
Collins supplies to major commercial and business aircraft and
broadens its customer base internationally.
Rockwell on Sunday also reported a 14 percent increase in
profit to $1.58 a share in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept.
30, on a 4 percent rise in sales.
The acquisition, which is expected to be completed next
spring, allows both companies to sell to each other's customers
and to deploy Rockwell's capability with onboard connectivity to
make internet-enabled seats, galleys, lavatories and other cabin
systems that B/E Aerospace provides.
"B/E is very strong in relationships with airlines,"
Rockwell Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said in an
interview. "We're stronger with aircraft makers as well as
business aviation operators and the military. We'll be able to
sell our respective products into a much broader market base
than either of us could do independently."
B/E Aerospace plans to use Rockwell's dealer network and
relationships with business jet owners, for example, to know
when jets are coming in for avionics upgrades.
"Having that information and time to market directly to the
owners of the aircraft is a tremendous opportunity that we're
looking to take advantage of," said Amin Khoury, B/E Aerospace
founder and chairman. "It's not something we can do on our own."
The combination is expected to produce cost savings of about
$160 million, with 90 percent captured in the first full year of
the acquisition, and provide a double-digit percentage boost to
per-share earnings in the first full year, the companies said.
They also anticipate it generating more than $6 billion in free
cash flow over five years.
The cost savings come from eliminating public company
administration at B/E Aerospace, greater buying power with
suppliers, consolidating information technology system and using
low-cost factory labor across the combined company, Ortberg
said.
LITTLE PRODUCT OVERLAP
Rockwell agreed to pay $34.10 a share in cash and $27.90 in
shares of Rockwell Collins stock, a 22.5 percent premium to B/E
Aerospace's closing price on Friday.
The purchase will curb Rockwell's appetite for big deals for
about three years, but the company will still be looking for
smaller acquisitions while paying down debt, Ortberg said.
The companies have little product overlap. Rockwell is best
known for avionics, flight control systems and cabin
connectivity, while B/E Aerospace is a major provider of
aircraft seats, galleys, lighting and other systems.
Rockwell, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has market value of
about $11 billion, more than twice the size of Wellington,
Florida-based B/E Aerospace, which has a market value of $5.1
B/E Aerospace brings more aftermarket and aircraft retrofit
business to Rockwell, which is mainly focused on new equipment,
and also adds exposure to twin-aisle aircraft, said Richard
Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the Teal Group.
Combined sales will be about evenly split between the U.S.
domestic market and international markets, Ortberg said.
Pricing pressures from Boeing Co and Airbus
are one driver of such a deal. "But it's also a pretty clear
indicator that the market has peaked in terms of deliveries and
orders," Aboulafia said of new aircraft sales. "In this
environment, consolidation is inevitable as a cost-control
move."
Ortberg said that while cost was a factor, "It's really the
transition to the digital airplane that's creating the perfect
timing to bring these two entities together."
Rockwell's board set up a committee two years ago to examine
whether to grow by expanding into new markets or partnering to
use existing sales channels. "We thought that (latter strategy)
was a much better approach," he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Additional reporting by
Jilian Mincer in New York and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing
by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)