UPDATE 1-FDA approves Rockwell Medical's iron replacement drug

(Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
By Anjali Rao Koppala
Jan 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Rockwell Medical Inc's drug for treating iron
loss in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, sending the
company's shares up about 15 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, Triferic, replaces the 5-7 mg of iron patients
tend to lose during each dialysis session.
Anemia is common in kidney disease patients, who lose iron
either due to dialysis or because they are unable to produce
erythropoietin, a hormone that helps in red blood cell
production.
Triferic, which is added to the dialysis solution, is the
first drug that allows dialysis patients to maintain target
hemoglobin without the need for intravenous iron.
The drug delivers iron directly to the bone marrow, just
like dietary iron, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Annabel Samimy said.
Iron administered intravenously is less efficient as it is
encased in a shell, which goes into the liver before being
delivered and gets blocked by the immune system, she said.
Samimy said she expected Triferic to hit peak sales of $200
million-$250 million in the United States.
Rockwell estimates the market for the drug at $300
million-600 million in the United States. The company pegs the
global market for Triferic at more than $1 billion, with annual
growth of 6-8 percent. (bit.ly/1yV4GtH)
"(The) approval is important for the company as it will take
them into a higher margin drug business ..." Samimy said.
Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc's Feraheme, which was
approved in 2009 for the same indication, is administered as an
undiluted injection.
Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc is also testing its
drug, Auryxia, in a late-stage trial to treat iron deficiency in
non-dialysis chronic kidney disease patients.
An advisory panel to the FDA had recommended an approval for
Rockwell's drug in November.
Rockwell's shares were trading at $12.79 before the bell.
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)