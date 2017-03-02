UPDATE 1-Rockwell Medical shareholders nominate two directors in proxy fight

(Adds details from statement)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc
shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the
company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the
board.
David Richmond, chairman of wealth management firm Richmond
Brothers Inc, and investor Mark Ravich - who together own 11.9
percent of the company - have nominated themselves as directors
on the board of Rockwell Medical, which makes a kidney dialysis
product called Triferic.
The investors believe the company has failed to monetize its
drug candidates, according to a statement on Thursday.
The proxy fight marks another example of investors, who are
not activist hedge funds, launching a proxy fight against a
biopharmaceutical company.
Private equity firm venBio Select Advisor LLC has launched a
proxy fight against breast cancer drug company Immunomedics Inc.
, in a battle that continues to simmer. The company
postponed its annual meeting and is suing venBio.
Richmond Brothers and Ravich believe Rockwell shares have
significant room to gain, especially if its new FDA-approved
iron maintenance drug Triferic becomes the standard of care iron
maintenance therapy for hemodialysis patients, the investors
said in the statement.
"It has now been over two years since the approval of
Triferic and more than three years since the approval of
Calcitriol, the Company’s vitamin D drug, and Rockwell has
failed to generate revenue from either," the statement said.
The company's external investor relations representative,
Michael Rice, referred Reuters to Rockwell Medical's chief
financial officer, Thomas Klema. A company representative said
Klema was not immediately available to comment.
Richmond, which has held shares in the company for more than
a decade, and Ravich also say in the statement that the company
has rebuffed their efforts to engage with the management team.
The two investors also say the company has poor corporate
governance and that Chairman and CEO Robert Chioini’s pay is
well above the industry average.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernadette Baum)