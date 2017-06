NEW YORK, June 1 Shareholders of Rockwell Medical Inc. voted investor Mark Ravich onto the company's board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ravich was part of a dissident shareholder group pressing for changes at the company. He ran against company nominee David Domzalski.

Spokesmen for Rockwell and Ravich were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)