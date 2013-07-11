版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 18:39 BJT

Rockwell Medical's iron deficiency drug succeeds in trial

July 11 Rockwell Medical Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental iron deficiency drug met the main goal of improving patients' hemoglobin levels.

The study was the first of two planned late-stage trials, and tested the drug, SFP, in adult patients with chronic kidney disease.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐