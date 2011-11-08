UPDATE 4-Rockwell Automation shares jump on profit, outlook

* Q4 EPS $1.39 vs. Wall Street's $1.21 view

By Scott Malone

Nov 8 Rockwell Automation Inc's (ROK.N) quarterly profit and 2012 outlook beat analysts' estimates on strong U.S. demand for its systems to help factories run more smoothly, sending its shares up 7 percent.

Its U.S. sales rose 18 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting efforts by companies in its home market to hold down labor costs at factories, while sales growth in key emerging markets slowed, with Asian sales up 15 percent, factoring out exchange-rate fluctuations.

"The most impressive thing is the balance of growth across the geographies, with the U.S. even outpacing some of the emerging markets," said Morningstar analyst Daniel Holland. U.S. manufacturers cut jobs aggressively during the recession and are spending more on automation equipment in part with an eye towards boosting their output without having to hire large numbers of new workers.

"It's a continuation of what has been a manufacturing-led recovery so far, where the investments are being made by companies that generally struggled during the downturn," said Rockwell Chief Executive Keith Nosbusch, in a phone interview. "They are in a better financial position, have better balance sheets and are looking at improving their competitiveness."

Despite a hazy economic outlook, the U.S. manufacturer said on Tuesday it expects earnings for its just-begun 2012 fiscal year to rise by 5 to 14 percent, a range that at its midpoint was above Wall Street's forecasts.

The Milwaukee-based company said it looks for fiscal 2012 profit per share to rise to a range of $5.05 to $5.45 on revenue of $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion. Analysts, on average, have expected earnings of $5.20 per share on $6.35 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rockwell's customers are becoming more cautious, raising the possibility of lowering capital spending next year but that caution has not so far resulted in lower order rates, Nosbusch said.

Rival Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) last week said it expects profit to rise 8 percent to 12 percent in fiscal 2012.

PROFIT UP 53.7 PERCENT

Net income for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 came to $201.8 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $131.3 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier. The results easily topped analysts' average estimate of $1.21 per share.

Sales rose 21.9 percent to $1.65 billion.

Rockwell's rivals also include Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T).

Its shares rose $4.79 to $74.60 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.