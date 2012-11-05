版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 20:09 BJT

Rockwell Automation posts lower quarterly profit

Nov 5 Rockwell Automation Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Monday despite higher sales, as restructuring costs cut into profit margins.

The U.S. maker of factory automation systems earned $195.2 million, or $1.38 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $201.8 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐