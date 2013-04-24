Rockwell Automation profit rises 5 percent

April 24 Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit, as a rise in operating margins more than offset a drop in sales.

Net income rose to $175.9 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter, from $167.8 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items Rockwell, which makes systems that help factories run more smoothly, earned $1.33 per share.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $1.52 billion.