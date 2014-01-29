Rockwell Automation profit up 23 pct on strong U.S., Asia sales

Jan 29 Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes systems that help factories run smoothly, posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to sales increases in the United States and Asia Pacific.

Net income rose to $198.1 million, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $161.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.47 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.59 billion. Sales in the United States jumped 10 percent to $836.4 million, while Asia Pacific sales increased 5 percent.