Rockwell expands presence in commercial markets with Arinc buy

Aug 12 Rockwell Collins, expanding its
commercial market business as its defense business comes under
pressure, is buying Arinc, an aerospace communications company,
for $1.39 billion.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for
airplanes said the purchase from Carlyle Group LP would
enable it to expand sales as newer airplanes are equipped with
information-management systems for the flight deck and cabin.
Annapolis, Maryland-based Arinc designs systems that help
airline pilots communicate with the ground. It also provides
transport communications and systems for defense, government,
healthcare and other sectors.
Kelly Ortberg, who assumed the CEO job at Rockwell Collins
from longtime executive Clay Jones this month, said the
acquisition would help Rockwell capitalize on the growth in
digital information exchange in the cockpit and cabin.
Arinc will allow Rockwell Collins "to provide a broader set
of solutions to our customers in moving digital information from
the airplane to the ground and back," Ortberg said in an
interview on Monday.
Rockwell Collins, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced the
purchase on Sunday.
The company is counting on commercial demand to drive growth
as the United States curbs defense spending. As of its most
recent quarterly earnings report, Rockwell Collins sales were
roughly split 51 percent-49 percent between government sales and
commercial sales.
Rockwell Collins has reduced its business in some defense
segments, curbed unnecessary research and development expenses
and cut jobs as U.S. military spending came under pressure.
Shares of Rockwell Collins were off 1.7 percent at $73.19 in
afternoon trading on Monday, while shares of Carlyle Group were
off 0.6 percent at $26.89.