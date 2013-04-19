版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 19日 星期五 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins comments on succession plan

April 19 Rockwell Collins Inc : * During earnings conference call, CEO Clay Jones says succession planning with board began at least two years ago * Jones says July timeframe picked for retirement because of his confidence

in company's position, adds successor is prepared to take role * Timing of retirement will allow Ortberg, the next CEO, to move

into next fiscal year with his own plan
