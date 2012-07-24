Rockwell Collins posts higher Q3 profit, slices full-year view

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of cockpit systems and other electronic systems for planes, reported a higher quarterly profit but cut its full-year forecast, citing the bankruptcy of a business jet customer and global economic slowdown.
Net income came to $166 million, or $1.14 a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, compared with $158 million, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to $1.21 billion.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.