Rockwell Collins posts higher Q3 profit, slices full-year view

July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of cockpit systems and other electronic systems for planes, reported a higher quarterly profit but cut its full-year forecast, citing the bankruptcy of a business jet customer and global economic slowdown.

Net income came to $166 million, or $1.14 a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, compared with $158 million, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to $1.21 billion.

