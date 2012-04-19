Rockwell Collins cuts full-year revenue forecast

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
April 19 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as recovering commercial sales outpaced defense weakness, but cut its full-year revenue forecast.
Revenue for 2012 will be hurt by its decision to discontinue further investment in public safety vehicle systems, lower deliveries at a business jet customer and delay in an international order, the company said.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military planes expects 2012 sales of about $4.85 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to $5 billion.
It maintained its earnings per share forecast of $4.40 to $4.60 from continuing operations.
Rockwell's second-quarter net income was $161 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $150 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.