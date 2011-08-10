UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins backs 'sane' tax policy

* NextGen air transport funding needed, CEO says

ATLANTA Aug 10 Lower tax rates, reduced regulatory burdens and funding for the NextGen air transport system would help U.S. companies grow and create more jobs, the chief executive of avionics supplier Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) said on Wednesday.

"We need a sane tax policy, a tax policy that doesn't tax American business at the rates we are now, making us uncompetitive around the world," CEO Clay Jones said during a Jefferies conference presentation that was monitored via webcast.

Jones also said reduced regulation and a cash repatriation program that would encourage U.S. companies to shift cash they hold outside the country back home would help American corporations grow.

Funding for NextGen would help correct an air traffic system "that's broken," Jones said.

The NextGen modernization program is designed to move the United States from a ground-based system of air traffic control to a satellite-based one. Aviation officials say NextGen will help reduce traffic congestion and emissions, and save fuel.

Jones also said Rockwell Collins, which provides flight control systems and other electronics for planes, expects to be well-positioned in defense even as spending cuts come. Defense spending is expected to come under more pressure as the United States looks to reduce deficits.

"To say we're in a position where we'll go unscathed is unrealistic," Jones said, noting that Rockwell's most recent quarterly results were hurt by cancellation of three government programs.

But he said Rockwell's government systems business expects to maintain operating margins in double-digit percentages. He noted that commercial demand, which has improved as flying picks up, would be the growth engine for Rockwell Collins in coming years.

Shares of Rockwell Collins were down 4.8 percent at $46.03 in afternoon trading amid the broader market sell-off.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Dave Zimmerman)