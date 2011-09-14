UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins expects higher '12 profit

* Strong commercial sales to offset defense weakness
* Share repurchases planned
Sept 14 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell
Collins Inc (COL.N) forecast higher profit for the next fiscal
year as commercial sales are expected to offset weakness in
government systems revenue.
The avionics maker forecast profit of $4.40 to $4.60 a
share on revenue of $4.9 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal
year that starts in October. Rockwell also stood by a prior
forecast calling for profit from continuing operations of $4 to
$4.10 a share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts expect profit of $4.05 for the current year and
$4.50 for the upcoming year, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, company, which provides flight
control systems and other electronics for airplanes, stands to
benefit as commercial air travel and production of planes such
as the Boeing (BA.N) 787 pick up. But defense contract delays
and program cuts are pressuring its government division, which
accounted for about 56 percent of overall sales at the end of
June.
The company said commercial systems revenue was expected to
rise in low double digits on a percentage basis for the fiscal
year ending in September 2012 as government systems revenue
falls in low-single-digit percentages.
Rockwell Collins also said per-share earnings would be
aided over the coming year by more aggressive share buybacks.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Gunna
Dickson)