Rockwell Collins forecasts weak 2013 on potential defense cuts

Sept 21 Rockwell Collins Inc, which
supplies avionics and other electronic systems to aircraft
manufacturers, said potential cuts to U.S. defense spending will
hit 2013 results.
The 2011 U.S. debt ceiling negotiations resulted in a
complex agreement that could reduce U.S. defense spending
starting Jan. 2, 2013.
"The potential sequestration impacts on U.S. defense budgets
have created unprecedented uncertainty for all businesses that
support the Department of Defense," Rockwell Collins Chief
Executive Clay Jones said.
The company said it expects to earn between $4.30 and $4.50
per share, on revenue of between $4.6 billion and $4.7 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.62 per share
on revenue of $4.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $7.47
billion, closed at $52.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday.