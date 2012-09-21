Rockwell Collins forecasts weak 2013 on potential defense cuts

Sept 21 Rockwell Collins Inc, which supplies avionics and other electronic systems to aircraft manufacturers, said potential cuts to U.S. defense spending will hit 2013 results.

The 2011 U.S. debt ceiling negotiations resulted in a complex agreement that could reduce U.S. defense spending starting Jan. 2, 2013.

"The potential sequestration impacts on U.S. defense budgets have created unprecedented uncertainty for all businesses that support the Department of Defense," Rockwell Collins Chief Executive Clay Jones said.

The company said it expects to earn between $4.30 and $4.50 per share, on revenue of between $4.6 billion and $4.7 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.62 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $7.47 billion, closed at $52.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.