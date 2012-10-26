Rockwell Collins posts lower quarterly profit

Oct 26 Rockwell Collins Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Friday, as weaker government sales overshadowed stronger commercial aerospace sales.

Net income was $152 million, or $1.06 a share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $175 million, or $1.13 a share, a year before, the avionics supplier said.

Sales fell 2 percent to just under $1.3 billion.