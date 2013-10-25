版本:
Rockwell Collins posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 25 Aviation electronics supplier Rockwell Collins Inc on Friday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by share repurchases and higher commercial system sales.

Net income came to $175 million, or $1.28 a share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $152 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier.
