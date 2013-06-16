UPDATE 1-Rockwood agrees 1.49 bln euro CeramTec sale to Cinven

* Deal expected to close in third quarter
* Cinven says backs CeramTec's growth plans in N. America,
Asia
FRANKFURT, June 16 Cinven Ltd has
agreed to buy CeramTec for 1.49 billion euros ($1.99 billion),
beating rival private equity firm BC Partners Ltd in bidding for
the Germany-based industrial ceramics unit of U.S. chemicals
maker Rockwood Holdings.
A statement issued on Sunday by Rockwood said Cinven had
obtained fully committed financing for the deal, which was
expected to close in the third quarter of this year once it
obtained regulatory approvals.
Reuters reported on June 14 that Cinven was in exclusive
talks to buy CeramTec for close to 1.5 billion euros, outbidding
BC Partners' bid of just over 1.4 billion.
CeramTec is a leading manufacturer of high performance
ceramics for applications in the medical, automotive, industrial
and electronic markets.
Its proprietary product portfolio includes hip joint
prostheses components, high-speed cutting tools and ballistic
ceramics for armour.
"We are keen to support (CeramTec's) growth outside its core
European markets, specifically in North America and Asia, both
organically and through acquisitions," Bruno Schick, co-head of
Cinven's Germany operations, said in a statement from Cinven.
The statement also said it would support CeramTec's ongoing
investments and new product initiatives such as LED lightning
and semiconductor applications.
In 2012, CeramTec posted revenues of 425 million euros. It
employs more than 3,000 people at 18 facilities worldwide.
Earlier this year, Rockwood CEO Seifi Ghasemi described the
Princeton, New Jersey-based company's lithium and surface
treatment businesses as core and said it would explore a sale of
CeramTec in addition to its performance additives business and
titanium dioxide business.
After struggling to fetch a good price for the titanium
dioxide business, Rockwood bundled it with its performance
additive operations in another auction that has attracted
several private equity firms including Blackstone Group LP
and Apollo Global Management LP, people familiar
with the matter said last month.