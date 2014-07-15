Albemarle to buy Rockwood in a $6.2 bln deal

July 15 Specialty chemical company Albemarle Corp said it would buy rival Rockwood Holdings Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $6.2 billion.

Rockwood shareholders will get $50.65 in cash and 0.4803 Albemarle shares for each share they own.

The offer translates to $85.53 per share, a 13 percent premium to Rockwood's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)