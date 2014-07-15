Albemarle to buy Rockwood in a $6.2 bln deal

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Specialty chemical company Albemarle Corp said it would buy rival Rockwood Holdings Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $6.2 billion.
Rockwood shareholders will get $50.65 in cash and 0.4803 Albemarle shares for each share they own.
The offer translates to $85.53 per share, a 13 percent premium to Rockwood's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms