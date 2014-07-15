UPDATE 1-Chemicals maker Albemarle to buy Rockwood for $6.2 bln

(Adds details, background)

July 15 Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp said it would buy rival Rockwood Holdings Inc for $6.2 billion to bulk up its lucrative specialty chemical offerings.

The combined company will have leading positions across four high-margin businesses - lithium-based battery products, refinery catalysts, bromine and surface treatment products, the companies said.

Rockwood shareholders will get $50.65 in cash and 0.4803 Albemarle shares for each share they own.

The offer translates to $85.53 per share, a 13 percent premium to Rockwood's Monday closing price.

Albemarle said it expected the deal to add to cash earnings per share in the first year and to adjusted earnings per share in the second year.

The company said it expected to realize about $100 million in annual savings by 2016.

Albemarle's shares closed at $72.62 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Rockwood's stock closed at $75.70. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)