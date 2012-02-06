REFILE-UPDATE 1-Rockwood to build new Chile plant, double output by 2013

Feb 6 Rockwood Holdings Inc said it will invest $140 million in a 20,000 metric ton lithium production plant in Chile as part of its ongoing efforts to double production capacity.

Along with already-announced expansions, the new plant will increase the company's annual production to 50,000 metric tons of Lithium Carbonate equivalent by the end of 2013, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said in a statement.

The company is currently completing a $75 million expansion program in the United States.

Rockwood chief executive Seifi Ghasemi said the expansion will help the company meet increasing demand, especially for high purity lithium compounds used in batteries inside electric vehicles.

In October, Rockwood said volumes grew in its lithium, surface treatment and clay-based additives businesses.

Shares of the company closed at $53.81 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.