Rockwood pigments businesses attract private equity bids -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 Specialty chemicals producer
Rockwood Holdings Inc's pigments businesses have
attracted offers from buyout firms including Blackstone Group LP
and Advent International Corp, several people familiar
with the matter said.
The auction for the assets, in which Apollo Global
Management LLC, Bain Capital LLC, Golden Gate Capital
LLC and Rhone Group LLC are also participating, is now in its
second round, with meetings with management taking place, the
people said.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the
process is confidential. Some of the persons spoke on Monday and
others spoke in recent days.
Rockwood has packaged its Sachtleben titanium dioxide unit
with its color additives units and is hoping to sell or spin off
the businesses by the end of the year. Rockwood previously tried
to sell just Sachtleben, which yielded little interest, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this year.
Combined earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) at the businesses was around $300 million
in 2012, three of the sources said. The assets could fetch
between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, they added.
Sachtleben's EBITDA has dipped in 2013. While the company
has said it believes the business has hit the bottom of an
earnings trough, some private equity buyers are not convinced
about the rebound, sources said. One source said that EBITDA for
the combined businesses for the 12 months ending in June is
around $200 million.
The business could bring in five to seven times forward
EBITDA, the sources said.
Rockwood, Blackstone, Apollo, Advent, Golden Gate and Bain
declined to comment. Rhone did not respond to a request for
comment.
Titanium dioxide particles reflect light, creating the
whiteness in paints and car coatings. Their products are also
used to protect wood or plastic surfaces from bleaching out, as
sunblock in skin cream, and to take the shine out of synthetic
fibres.
The titanium dioxide industry - whose largest players
include Dupont, Saudi Arabia's Cristal Global, Tronox Ltd
and Huntsman Corp - has been on a
roller-coaster ride in recent years.
Huntsman is also exploring options for its titanium dioxide
business.
Producers slashed capacity in 2009 during the economic
crisis, only to see demand rebound and product prices soar in
2010 and 2011, driven by automotive demand. As idled plants came
back on stream, prices came under pressure again in 2012.
The performance additives unit produces color pigments which
are sold to firms making paint and clay additives which can be
used to improve the characteristics of building materials.
Home construction has begun its recovery from a rut that
preceded the worst recession since the Great Depression, adding
to U.S. economic growth last year for the first time since 2005.
Rockwood has also put Germany-based CeramTec up for sale and
is reviewing bids by private equity firms Bain Capital, BC
Partners and Cinven. CeramTec has a price tag of around 1.4
billion euros ($1.80 billion), people familiar with the matter
said.